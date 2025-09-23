Skip to Main content
The Selene | To-go Exterior Walkup Coffee Bar
0
Order Online
Home
/
French Press Hot Coffee
French Press Hot Coffee
$0
Add-ons (Milk, Syrup, Toppings)
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Hot, Fresh & Smooth. Perfect for your daily pick me up! Our Drip comes with cream and raw sugar packets on the side - for any other modifiers, please specify below!
The Selene | To-go Exterior Walkup Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(555) 555-5555
1317 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 9AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement