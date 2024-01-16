The Selene - To Go Coffee Bar The Selene at OVA Lofts
Rewards & Savings
Featured Items
- Iced Vanilla Latte
Cool, creamy blend of espresso, milk, and sweet vanilla served over ice. Simple, sweet, and brightens up any day! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.10
- Hot Vanilla Latte
Everyone’s favorite! Steamed milk, espresso, and tried & true vanilla. All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.90
- Iced Caramel Latte
Cold caramel goodness in a cup! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.10
Coffee & Tea List
Hot Lattes
- Hot Caramel Latte
The perfect and rich combination of smooth espresso, steamed milk, and sweet caramel! Our lattes come default with whole milk, please specify special requests and modifiers below!$4.90
- SF Hot Vanilla Latte
Imagine a hug in a mug, but guilt free! This hot sugar free latte is your classic cozy classic with a sweet twist-minus the sugar. All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.90
- Hot Vanilla Latte
Everyone’s favorite! Steamed milk, espresso, and tried & true vanilla. All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.90
- Hot Latte
Classic steamed milk & espresso! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.50
- Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte$5.60
- Cappuccino$4.75
Cold Lattes
- Iced SF Vanilla Latte
The perfect cool and creamy treat to satisfy your cravings! Sip on this with ease, knowing it is sugar free! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.10
- Iced Caramel Latte
Cold caramel goodness in a cup! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.10
- Iced Vanilla Latte
Cool, creamy blend of espresso, milk, and sweet vanilla served over ice. Simple, sweet, and brightens up any day! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.10
- Iced Latte
The perfect, simple choice for any sunny day! All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk, please specify below!$4.60
- Iced SF Caramel latte
Like a cold cheers in a cup without the sugary guilt! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.10
- Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte$5.75
- Iced Lavender Latte
Our iced lavender latte is a refreshing and aromatic drink that combines the smooth, creamy taste of cold milk with the subtle floral notes of lavender. Perfect for a hot day or when you need a calming pick me up!$5.10
Teas
Hot Coffee & Espresso
- Drip Hot Coffee
Hot, Fresh & Smooth. Perfect for your daily pick me up! Our Drip comes with cream and raw sugar packets on the side - for any other modifiers, please specify below!$3.90
- Hot Americano
A true classic espresso based drink that’s perfect for those who enjoy a bold and rich flavor!$4.55
- Decaf Drip Hot Coffee
Delicious coffee minus the caffeine buzz. Perfect for afternoon errands, moms, and those who already have had their caffeine fix for the day!$3.90
- Iced Americano
For all the bold coffee lovers. Triple shot of espresso + water, this drink is daringly bold and refreshing.$4.55
- Double Espresso Shot Only$1.75
Matcha
Fall Menu
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Indulge in the flavors of Fall with our signature Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte. This both cozy and refreshing beverage includes a blend of pumpkin spice, vanilla, and pumpkin purée, topped with creamy pumpkin cold foam.$5.85
- Iced Cinnamon Chai Latte
Experience a burst of warmth and spice with an Iced Cinnamon Chai latte. Sweetened to perfection and poured over ice just for you!$5.75
- Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte
Savor the essence of Autumn with our Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte. This cozy beverage includes a blend of pumpkin spice, vanilla, and pumpkin purée and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and caramel drizzle. Made just for you, Punkin’.$5.65
- Hot Cinnamon Chai Latte
Perfect for chilly days, this Hot cinnamon Chai is the most delightful pick. Warm chai, creamy milk created a harmonious balance of bold and soothing flavors.$5.75
- Hot Apple Autumn Spice
Perfect for those crisp autumn days, this beverage is a comforting celebration of all things fall. Steamed apple cider, lined with caramel drizzle and topped with whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon.$5.70
- NEW ‘Enchanted’ Latte (Taylor’s Version)
In honor of Taylor Swift coming to Indy & Fountain Fletcher District’s Follow the Tay Trail, we have brought you a beautiful blend of ube & vanilla to create this delicious and aesthetic drink!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Holiday Menu
- Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte
It doesn't get much better than this classic Holiday Latte. Rich, dark espresso combined with smooth steamed milk, premium chocolate sauce, and peppermint. You know what we'll be sipping on this season!$5.75
- Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte
Bold Espresso, creamy milk, peppermint, and premium chocolate sauce poured over ice and topped to perfection with whipped cream & crushed candy cane.$5.50
- Hot Gingerbread Latte
This is a cozy and festive beverage perfect for all of your Holiday festivities. It combines the rich and robust flavor of freshly brewed espresso with warm and spicy notes of gingerbread syrup. Each sip is the most comforting blend of sweetness and spice.$5.75
- Iced Gingerbread Latte
A cool and invigorating sweet treat. A perfect choice for those who enjoy Holiday flavors but always prefer chilled beverages!$5.50
- Hot Cocoa
The most perfect drink for your kids or any hour of your chilly day. Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa on your walk in Fountain Square!$4.95
- Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
Our newest Holiday Specialty drink includes a blend of chai, oat milk, and gingerbread and topped with an oat milk froth & gingerbread cookie crumbles. This handcrafted latte is a must-try this season.$6.25
- Hot Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai$6.25