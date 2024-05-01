Coffee & Floral Carrier **PRE-ORDER for PICK UP on May 11th**

$25.00

What’s better than flowers on Mother’s Day? Flowers, coffee, & a Handwritten Note! **PLEASE NOTE** - Coffee is included with purchase, please specify which menu item you would like below in the ‘Special Instructions’ option. - Can be any drink item on the menu (including milk modifications and sweetness preferences) - hot or iced - Please specify what time below as well! Note that the Pickup Date is May 11th ONLY. You can choose from 8:00am-1:30pm pickup time. *Product is sold as pictured below*