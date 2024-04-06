Please Pick up Online Orders at Exterior Walk-Up Window on the side of the Building!
The Selene - To Go Coffee Bar
Hot Lattes
- Hot Caramel Latte$4.50
The perfect and rich combination of smooth espresso, steamed milk, and sweet caramel! Our lattes come default with whole milk, please specify special requests and modifiers below!
- SF Hot Vanilla Latte$4.50
Imagine a hug in a mug, but guilt free! This hot sugar free latte is your classic cozy classic with a sweet twist-minus the sugar. All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!
- Hot Vanilla Latte$4.50
Everyone’s favorite! Steamed milk, espresso, and tried & true vanilla. All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!
- Hot Latte$4.25
Classic steamed milk & espresso! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!
Cold Lattes
- Iced SF Vanilla Latte$4.25
The perfect cool and creamy treat to satisfy your cravings! Sip on this with ease, knowing it is sugar free! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!
- Iced Caramel Latte$4.25
Cold caramel goodness in a cup! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.25
Cool, creamy blend of espresso, milk, and sweet vanilla served over ice. Simple, sweet, and brightens up any day! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!
- Iced Latte$4.00
The perfect, simple choice for any sunny day! All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk, please specify below!
- Iced SF Caramel latte$4.25
Like a cold cheers in a cup without the sugary guilt! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!
Teas
- Hot Green Rooibos Tea$4.00
Hot Tea - (Papaya, Mango, Peach, Orange, Marigold)
- Iced Green Rooibos Tea$4.00
Iced Tea - (Papaya, Mango, Peach, Orange, Marigold)
Hot Coffee & Espresso
- Drip Hot Coffee$3.50
Hot, Fresh & Smooth. Perfect for your daily pick me up! Our Drip comes with cream and raw sugar packets on the side - for any other modifiers, please specify below!
- Hot Americano$4.00
A true classic espresso based drink that’s perfect for those who enjoy a bold and rich flavor!
- Decaf Drip Hot Coffee$3.50
Delicious coffee minus the caffeine buzz. Perfect for afternoon errands, moms, and those who already have had their caffeine fix for the day!
- Iced Americano$4.00
For all the bold coffee lovers. Triple shot of espresso + water, this drink is daringly bold and refreshing.