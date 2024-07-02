The Selene - To Go Coffee Bar The Selene at OVA Lofts
Featured Items
Coffee & Tea List
Hot Lattes
- Hot Caramel Latte
The perfect and rich combination of smooth espresso, steamed milk, and sweet caramel! Our lattes come default with whole milk, please specify special requests and modifiers below!$4.50
- SF Hot Vanilla Latte
Imagine a hug in a mug, but guilt free! This hot sugar free latte is your classic cozy classic with a sweet twist-minus the sugar. All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.50
- Hot Vanilla Latte
Everyone’s favorite! Steamed milk, espresso, and tried & true vanilla. All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.50
- Hot Latte
Classic steamed milk & espresso! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.25
- Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte$4.75
- Cappuccino$4.75
Cold Lattes
- Iced Vanilla Latte
Cool, creamy blend of espresso, milk, and sweet vanilla served over ice. Simple, sweet, and brightens up any day! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$4.50
- Iced Latte
The perfect, simple choice for any sunny day! All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk, please specify below!$4.25
- Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte$4.75
Teas
Hot Coffee & Espresso
- Drip Hot Coffee
Hot, Fresh & Smooth. Perfect for your daily pick me up! Our Drip comes with cream and raw sugar packets on the side - for any other modifiers, please specify below!$3.50
- Hot Americano
A true classic espresso based drink that’s perfect for those who enjoy a bold and rich flavor!$4.25
- Decaf Drip Hot Coffee
Delicious coffee minus the caffeine buzz. Perfect for afternoon errands, moms, and those who already have had their caffeine fix for the day!$3.50
- Iced Americano
For all the bold coffee lovers. Triple shot of espresso + water, this drink is daringly bold and refreshing.$4.25
- Double Espresso Shot Only$1.50