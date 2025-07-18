The Selene - To Go Coffee Bar The Selene at OVA Lofts
Featured Items
Iced Vanilla Latte
Cool, creamy blend of espresso, milk, and sweet vanilla served over ice. Simple, sweet, and brightens up any day! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.50
Iced Americano
For all the bold coffee lovers. Triple shot of espresso + water, this drink is daringly bold and refreshing.$5.75
Iced Latte
The perfect, simple choice for any sunny day! All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk, please specify below!$5.00
Coffee & Tea List
Core Hot Lattes
Hot Latte
Classic steamed milk & espresso! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.00
Cappuccino$5.00
Hot Vanilla Latte
Everyone’s favorite! Steamed milk, espresso, and tried & true vanilla. All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.25
SF Hot Vanilla Latte
Imagine a hug in a mug, but guilt free! This hot sugar free latte is your classic cozy classic with a sweet twist-minus the sugar. All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.50
Hot Caramel Latte
The perfect and rich combination of smooth espresso, steamed milk, and sweet caramel! Our lattes come default with whole milk, please specify special requests and modifiers below!$5.25
SF Hot Caramel Latte$5.50
Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte$6.00
Core Cold Lattes
Iced Latte
The perfect, simple choice for any sunny day! All lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk, please specify below!$5.00
Iced Vanilla Latte
Cool, creamy blend of espresso, milk, and sweet vanilla served over ice. Simple, sweet, and brightens up any day! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.50
Iced SF Vanilla Latte
The perfect cool and creamy treat to satisfy your cravings! Sip on this with ease, knowing it is sugar free! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$6.00
Iced Caramel Latte
Cold caramel goodness in a cup! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$5.50
Iced SF Caramel latte
Like a cold cheers in a cup without the sugary guilt! All of our lattes come default with whole milk. For alternative milk options, please specify below!$6.00
Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte$6.00
Teas
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
Our Iced Matcha Latte is a smooth blend of creamy milk and high-quality Matcha powder.$6.50
Hot Vanilla Matcha Latte
A perfect blend of rich & velvety matcha with steamed milk and a touch of sweetness.$6.75
Iced Matcha Latte ~ unsweetened$5.50
Hot Matcha Latte ~ unsweetened$5.75
Hot Coffee & Espresso
French Press Hot Coffee
Hot, Fresh & Smooth. Perfect for your daily pick me up! Our Drip comes with cream and raw sugar packets on the side - for any other modifiers, please specify below!$5.00
Decaf French Press Hot Coffee
Delicious coffee minus the caffeine buzz. Perfect for afternoon errands, moms, and those who already have had their caffeine fix for the day!$4.25
Hot Americano
A true classic espresso based drink that’s perfect for those who enjoy a bold and rich flavor!$4.75
Iced Americano
For all the bold coffee lovers. Triple shot of espresso + water, this drink is daringly bold and refreshing.$5.75
Hot Double Espresso (Shots Only)$4.00
Iced Double Espresso (Shots Only)$4.00
Kids & Pups
Spring Specials
Iced Bluebird Oatmilk Matcha
All the flavors of spring perfectly combined into one delicious beverage to create a perfect blend of lavender, blueberry, vanilla, matcha, & oatmilk. Earthy, sweet, fruity, and floral!$7.00
Hot Bluebird Oatmilk Matcha$7.00
Iced Blueberry Cobbler Latte
Like a dessert in a cup! Blueberry, vanilla, milk & espresso, topped with cold foam, blueberry drizzle, and biscoff cookie pieces to mimic your grandma’s homemade blueberry cobbler!$7.25
Hot Blueberry Cobbler Latte$7.00
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
A fun twist on our signature caramel latte, but make it salted! Topped with cold foam, caramel drizzle, and sea salt flakes! This is a must try when you’re craving something sweet!$7.25
Hot Salted Caramel Latte$7.00
Iced Lavender Latte$5.75
Hot Lavender Latte$5.75